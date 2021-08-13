Hospice Takes Unique Approach For Annual Golf Tournament

Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes are taking a unique approach on their annual golf tournament in 2021. They’re turning it into a Fantasy Golf Tournament.

“When we think about how a typical Pro-Am in golf would work, amateurs go out and they play with the pros ahead of PGA golf event” says Tony Laudato, creator of the TDJ Fantasy Golf App. “So, we’ve taken it and we’ve moved it to a digital setting where golfers in this case, with the Hospice organization, would go out. They would select three pros who are playing in that week’s PGA Tour event. They will earn points for them, and then they can actually go play golf on their own and earn points for how they play as well.”

Participants can select pro golfers playing in the BMW Championship between August 26 and August 28 and then be able to see in real time how they stack up against their competitors and other fantasy players throughout the weekend.

“I actually work with a group of nonprofits throughout the country and got the idea from another one to host this awesome event” says Hospice’s Development Coordinator, Devorah Weinstein. “And so this way, people can stay safe, not in a big group setting, but also get out and golf and support Hospice with a fun, fun twist on it with the fantasy golf component.”

Development Director Laurie Simpson says the team at Hospice felt it was important to move forward with some sort of golf-related fundraiser in 2021.

“We rely on the fundraising component of like our events and our appeals that go out and unfortunately, through COVID, we’ve had a cancel several of them, so this is an essential component to helping service or what we do in the community” Simpson says.

Hospice provides end-of-life comfort care to patients and families, plus bereavement counseling, education, and other grief services.

Click here for more information about the Hospice Fantasy Golf Tournament and how to get involved.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the three top finishers in several different categories. Raffles and a silent auction are also happening online.

“It’s a great way to get people out on the golf course and actually host an event when you can’t actually bring people together to do the typical things that you would do in some type of golf fundraising event” adds Laudato.