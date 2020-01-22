Host Chat 01/22/20

A new play in conjunction with the Syracuse University Drama department is the latest play up as part of Syracuse Stage's current season. “The Wolves” tells the story of a team of female soccer players and highlights what it's like to be a teenage girl. The New York Times says the show shares the exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence.

Cassia Thompson is one of the actresses part of the production and says that although it’s a story told through the lens of female teenagers, it won't be hard for adults to understand.