Host Chat 01/24/20

Construction workers are at a high risk for heart disease. This is in part because 1 in 4 workers are obese, nearly half don’t get enough exercise, 1 in 4 workers use tobacco and 1 in 25 workers have diabetes. To raise awareness, the American Heart Association is hosting the event ‘Hard Hats with Heart’

While it’s often easiest for workers to eat food while on-the-go, it’s not the best for workers’ health. The goal of the event is to teach the importance of proper nutrition and getting enough exercise.