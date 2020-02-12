Host Chat 02/12/20

February 11, has more meaning than one might think. The day, when digitally referenced, can also be referred to a celebration of the numbers that connect people to vital services in the Central New York community.

2-1-1 of CNY is a free and confidential service that helps people across the country find local resources that they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Together with The United Way of Central New York, they're working to help people whenever they need it.