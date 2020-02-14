Host Chat 02.14.20

Take the frustrations out of finding the one with a new online dating app, "Cut To The Chase." Founders Patricia Deferio and Michele Shannon say their app helps you skip the foolishness and get straight to the point.

Deferio says one of the biggest frustrations of online dating is being unsure about who is actually behind the screen. "A text is very hard to interpret. If you can hear a voice and pick up nuances by actually speaking with them, then you can decide if it's worth your time..." she says.