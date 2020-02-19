Host Chat 02.19.20

The coming-of-age classic, "A Bronx Tale", is coming to Syracuse after successfully being adapted into a Broadway musical. "We were set up for success already because Chazz Palminteri wrote a wonderful story based on his actual life. A lot of people who go to see this musical don't realize that this is Chazz Palminteri's childhood that he's writing about," said Jeff Brooks, a Central New York native form Marathon and alumn of SUNY Cortland who's playing Sonny. "And then you bring a lesser-known composer like Alan Menken in to write music. No one's heard of him before," jokes Brooks. Menken is a well-known composer for Disney and Broadway. "It's just a recipe for success. You can't help but enjoy what you're watching."

The story takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Brooks describes Sonny, the mob boss, as a tough guy with a softer side giving something lovable to the character he plays. It's a tale of loyalty and family.