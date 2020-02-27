Host Chat 02.27.20

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are approaching and stepping into the Sammy Spotlight jam band Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Epis​odes. Their music is a unique mix of genres including, reggae, R&B and folk influences but with their own twist.

Guitar player, Mike Davis, explained how the inspiration behind the bands name came from his spirituality. “It just feels appropriate for the times that we're in. I feel like peace is something that we all kind of need to move towards right now. In this day in age more than ever", Davis said.