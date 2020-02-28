Host Chat 02/28/20

Buying or selling real estate is not something most of us do very often so some information we hear can be misleading. That’s where the team at Bell Home can help. Associate Broker, Katherine Clare Bell, and Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Mark Bell, Jr. dispel a few common misconceptions when buying or selling.

In a "Seller's Market", homes don't need to be prepped to sell. “It is a seller's market right now so a lot of people are thinking, ‘I’ll just take pictures and put my house up and I’ll get a great price for it’. Well, that could be true. There are some homes that we walk in to and it’s perfect. It’s ready to go. " said Katherine Clare Bell. "But experts know certain tips that we can give those sellers so that they can maximize what they can make on the home. And it’s not an entire remodel or anything like that." Katherine Clare Bell says neutralizing a home, cleaning up clutter and showing more floor space are just a few tricks an agent can share to help the seller get the most money for their home.