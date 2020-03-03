Host Chat 03.03.20

Central New Yorkers of all ages are invited to jump to the beat and join in the fun with all of your favorite friends on Sesame Street. An all-new, interactive show invites you to learn new songs, sing to some old familiar tunes and have fun with some of your favorite characters too.

Join Oscar and Cookie Monster and even build a snowman with your buddy Elmo. 'Sesame Street Live!' Host Juanita Dilla Olivo says that the family friendly event, is really just that.