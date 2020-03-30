Host Chat: 03/30/20

With dozens of shops having to close their doors, now is the time to explore the city's rich biodiversity while practicing social distancing. Wildlife biologist and creator of the Non-Humans of Syracuse Facebook page, Jason Luscier, shares photos of the cities abundant animal culture.

Luscier say's Central New York has a variety of birds that can be seen at city parks such as the American Robin, Northern Cardinals, Red Belly Woodpecker and more. "Right now is such a great time for you to be out there looking and listening," he adds.