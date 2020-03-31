Host Chat: 03/31/20

The health crisis as we already know, has impacted so many businesses and that includes us real estate brokers, agents and home inspectors.

Katherine Clare Bell and Mark Bell Jr. from the Bell Home Team are trying to embrace their new circumstances and for the time being they'll refer to themselves as the Bell (At) Home Team. And while, it hasn't been 'business as usual' since they've been deemed 'non-essential workers' they say that they are still doing the best that they can while maintaining the public's and their own safety.