Host Chat: 04.02.20

MacKenzie-Childs, an American heritage home decor brand known for its world-renowned home furnishings, is now working on donating masks to their community during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Customer Service Manager Carol Ryerson says that the team based out of Aurora New York, has pivoted their creative efforts to make reusable masks for local New York first responders and healthcare workers. Their goal is to create at least 500 masks to deliver each week.