Host Chat: 04.07.20

Bacteria lives on many surfaces, but one place that is often overlooked are makeup tools. Owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry, Riki Lebied demonstrates how to properly sanitize makeup brushes, eye shadows, powders and more.

By just using household items such as alcohol and a spray bottle, you can easily disinfect your makeup. Lebied recommends using 70% isopropyl alcohol for better evaporation. Spray on your pallets and powders to remove bacteria.