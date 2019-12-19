Host Chat 12.19.19

If you are in the market for a gift that glitters this holiday season, Jewelry on James has you covered. From classic styles to the latest trending pieces, Morgan Marini shared some great holiday gift ideas.

Trending this year, stackable jewelry. “One of the popular items this year are the stackable rings,” Marini said. The sterling silver pieces come in a variety of styles and metals with different stones, including diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphire and more.