Host Chat 12.20.19

A beautiful floral arrangement can be a great gift or decoration for the holidays, but you don’t have to go to a specialty shop to find one. The Wegmans floral department has a variety of flowers fit for any occasion.

Christine Sheppard of the DeWitt Wegmans Floral Department has been busy crafting up many different options. She says that this time of year does highlight red and green but Hanukkah is also an important part of the holiday season.