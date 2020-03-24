Host Chat 3/24/20

Although the world of sports has come to a standstill due to the current pandemic, Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry says one thing that should never halt, is checking your health.

Working with the Let's Get Checked campaign, the four-time World Series champion and colon cancer survivor is urging people to screen themselves for cancer. Lets Get Checked is a convenient, confidential and accurate way to test yourself at home and receive online results in a matter of days.