Host Chat 3/25/20

For the last century and a half Syracuse University has been front and center in Central New York life. The celebration of National Orange Day is annually widespread across the country but this year, with the threat of COVID-19, the University's efforts to celebrate look a little different this year.

Bea Gonzalez, Vice President of Community Engagement at Syracuse University says that while it's different than the university imagined, “...We are meeting this challenge head-on by continuing to find ways to stay connected.”