Replacing the windows in your home can not only improve functionality and curb appeal, but can also help you save money since new windows can be much more energy efficient. But with so many options, where do you start?

"We can come out and have a free consultation" says Dave Charron, Syracuse Area Division Manager with Universal Windows Direct of Syracuse. "We can take a look at everything you've got, what type of windows you have, explain to you your options as to what we can offer you."