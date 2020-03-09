Host Chat Monday 03/09/20

It's restaurant week in Oswego County and popular eatery, The Press Box, is one of dozens participating in this year's event. Co-managers Marissa Canale and Ali Scanlon prepared their popular Press Box Burger that will be offered this week, alongside chips and a cup of homemade soup for just $11.99!

The savory 8 oz burger is stacked with lettuce, tomatoes and sauteed onions. The meat is delivered fresh from their local butcher and hand-pattied to perfection. Choose from toppings like bacon, blue cheese, and more! You can also add a 16oz Stella Artois for $5 and even take the chalice home with you.