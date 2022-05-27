One of America’s favorite traditions on Memorial Day is to host the first cook-out of the year. Since 1879, Hofmann’s has been one of the go-to hot dog and sausage businesses in the area.

National Sales Manager for Hofmann Sausage Company Pat Favalo shares some of Hofmann’s favorite products in time for the second-busiest grilling holiday of the year.

The local company offers a wide array of foods, including sausages, coneys, hot dogs, relishes, and mustards.

Pat offers some advice on how to grill up the perfect hot dog. “I start the grill at about 325°, let it get nice and crispy, everybody in Syracuse loves a nice crispy snap,” he says.

Hofmann’s is also offering new products including four different types of chicken sausages, a jalapeño cheddar sausage, and a meatball breakfast sausage.

A fan favorite, Hofmann’s classic Snappy Grillers pack incorporates elements of traditional, white German sausages using a combination of veal, pork, egg-whites, dried nonfat milk, and several spices. These packs have become so popular that people from all over the country are asking the company where they can buy them.

“I think it’s nostalgic, it’s memorable, it’s family get-togethers. We get calls from people that grew up going to Heid’s having a snappy and a chocolate milk, and now they live in Phoenix, or they live somewhere else in the country, but they can always get the products FED-Exed to them as well or come back locally,” Pat says.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company’s products, you can visit their website at HofmannSausage.com.