(WSYR-TV) — Catholic Charities has more than 40 programs here in Onondaga County to help answer needs in the community: hunger, homelessness, refugee resettlement, needs of young and old alike.

To help pay for it all, they honor their past with the annual House of Providence Awards which are coming up next week.

Mike Melara is the director of Catholic Charities in Onondaga County. Jim Burns is from J.W. Burns and Company Investment Counsel, the event’s major sponsor.

The event will be hosted by Channel 9’s former news anchor Dan Cummings.

A virtual livestream will be available for those who cannot attend the event via the CCOC YouTube channel.

Tickets or a sponsorship package can be purchased in honor of the award recipients.

All proceeds from the event go toward supporting CCOC programs.

For more information on the House of Providence Awards and Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, visit ccoc.us or call 315-424-1800.