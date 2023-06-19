(WSYR-TV) — We are almost there! The 37th annual Syracuse Jazz Fest gets underway this week in Downtown Syracuse. It all starts Wednesday, when two dozen downtown spots welcome jazz in for an opening night celebration.

One of those locations is the Patio at Eleven Waters at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown featuring the music of Michael Houston and Sam Wynn.

There’s music starting at 4 p.m. all over Downtown Syracuse. You can find the whole schedule at SyracuseJazzFest.com.

Admission to jazz fest is free all weekend long.