(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.

Bob Searing, the Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association, joined the show Friday to discuss his impact on the City of Syracuse, and his frustrations with the process of building the library.

You can learn much more about CNY’s rich history at CNYHistory.org.