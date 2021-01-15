How Aurora of Central New York Helps Kids Hear

Hearing and listening are the cornerstones of learning for almost all children, but if they have trouble hearing at all, learning can be challenging. Research shows that five out of every 1,000 children are impacted by hearing loss.

One Central New York agency has been working to combat hearing issues in children across the region.

AURORA of Central New York created the Children’s Hearing Aid Program, also known as CHAP, which fills a vital unmet need for children with hearing loss.

Avreigh Chenette is just one of the many kids that the agency has helped. She was diagnosed with moderate to mildly moderate hearing loss in both ears but no one knew until her diagnosis, her mother says. Since receiving her hearing aids, Avriegh has accelerated in school, and her relationship with friends and her speech has also improved.

To learn more about how you can help, visit AuroraOfCNY.org. You can also call (315) 422-7262 to learn more about the different ways you can contribute.