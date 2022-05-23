May is Mental Health Awareness Month but it’s also Maternal Mental Health Month and now more than ever the well-being of moms everywhere is so important. One local agency works to help moms from birth to the first beginnings of life, and they say that more and more people are looking to doula’s for guidance throughout their pregnancy journey.

CNY Doula Connection serves families throughout Central New York including those in Syracuse, Oswego, Utica, Rochester and Watertown too. Agency Owner Christine Herrera says they exist to connect doulas to each other and to connect expectant parents to area doulas too. She adds that a Doula works with families as a professional labor coach or a labor companion with a goal to have a safe, healthy and positive birth experience.

CNY Doula Connection also offers so much more. Doula Rosmyn Squitieri says there’s a lot of time and effort that goes into getting to know new clients and understanding what their needs are.

“Many of us love to see a family be born and grow as well and just to see them become empowered and become a unit,” Rosmyn adds.

And while doulas can help with all aspects of birth, Doula Sherri Morris says they work to help parents become assertive in knowing what they want when it comes to making decisions in the delivery room. “One of the most important things we talk about is how to talk to your provider about consent, so parents really do become the decision makers in the birth and labor process,” she adds.

CNY Doula Connection hosts free birth basics seminars on the second Monday of each month. The seminars are via Zoom from 6 to 7:30pm and are free for all to attend. Topics each month center on pregnancy, labor and postpartum education.

If you’d like to learn more about the birth basics seminar or about how a doula can help you as you prepare for the delivery of your little one, visit them online at CNYDoulaConnection.com.