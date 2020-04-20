Live Now
Daily White House briefing
How Contact Lens Users Can Stay Safe During COVID-19

Keeping hands away from the face is a challenge for those who wear contact lenses. Dr. Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education at the University of Waterloo discusses how contact users can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr.Jones said there is no scientific evidence indicating that contact users are more likely to catch the virus. “The issue is all about hygiene. It is very important for people before they ever touch their face and particularly before they touch their contact lenses, that they wash their hands with soap and water,” Dr. Jones said.

For more information on contact lenses, glasses and tips on staying safe contact your eye care doctor or visit CovidEyeFacts.org

