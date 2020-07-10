How COVID-19 Has Changed Travel At Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Travelling has changed within the past few months due to COVID-19 and flying has been one area most affected.  Since states have been easing restrictions put in place to stop the spread, Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been taking the proper precaution to increase passenger’s safety when flying.   

Traffic levels are increasing since the start of coronavirus, “things are looking up” says Executive Director of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Jason Terreri. The airport has incorporated new safety initiatives including a misting system to disinfect the terminal and UV-C lights stop the spread of airborne particles. You’ll see social distancing signage throughout the terminal to inform travels along with sneeze guards at tickets counters.   

In response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Governor Cuomo has issued a travel advisory to anyone returning from travel to states with a high rate of COVID-19. Terreri tells us passengers who are on the quarantine list are met with representatives from the Health Department and required to fill out forms.   

For more information you can visit SYRAirport.org 

