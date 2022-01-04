How David Essel Is ‘Helping Americans Heal’

Best-selling author and life coach David Essel has a message for people struggling with the Pandemic and all the challenges it throws our way. It’s very hard to go through something you’ve never been trained to deal with. So he wants to provide tools to help ease the way.

He wrote a book called “Helping Americans Heal!” He calls it the ultimate guide to healing during these challenging times, including stress, depression, relationships, finance and more. He followed up with a weekly on-line program to reach Americans when they needed help most.

David Essel says he draws motivation from his own great faith. He meditates every day, exercises regularly, and pays attention to making smart lifestyle choices. He believes he has a purpose on Earth. And a big part of it is to reach out to so many who’ve reached out to him… including veterans and people who are unemployed.

It brings him back to early wisdom from one his mentors, the pioneering life coach Wayne Dyer. When David asked for advice, Dyer told him to grow his business, he should give it away. He’s been following that advice for more than 40 years. And now, the Syracuse native and SU grad is reaching out to as many people as possible… offering that on-line program for free for 12 months.

We don’t know when the pandemic will leave, but Essel says we can work with the tools we’ve been given. You can find out about Essel’s “Helping Americans Heal” program by e-mailing his team at TalkDavid@aol.com, and including “Bridge Street” in the subject line. You’ll receive an e-mail each week with information to help you navigate the challenges facing Americans today.