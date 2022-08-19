(WSYR-TV) — It’s nearing the end of August, which means it’s time for kids and parents to get back in the swing of going to school. For many families, that means deciding what to wear, what to eat for lunch, and whether or not it’s okay to have a cell phone present.

Many kids like to bring their own lunches, though some find joy in eating what the school has to offer.

Many parents also like to maintain some control over what their kids wear to school.

As we’ve see the age decrease for when a child typically gets their first phone, some new questions have arisen as a result. It’s hard to tell if it’s appropriate to allow cell phones at school, what age they should be allowed at school if at all, and when a kid should be able to use one.

What do you think? Should kids get to decide what they have for lunch? Should they pick their own clothes? Is it okay for them to have cell phones at school?

