A popular Mother’s Day fundraiser is blooming once again!

L’Arche Syracuse is hosting their annual plant sale May 4 to May 8. It was cancelled the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s our largest fundraiser” says John Knechtle, L’Arche’s Executive Director. “We have four homes where people of different abilities share life together and we also have a day program during the week where people not only from our homes but from outside our homes come together and perform various activities together.”

L’Arche Syracuse was founded in 1974 by a Syracuse University professor.

“What makes us special in our field is we seek to create a family environment and to do that, we have people with and without disabilities living in the home together and sharing meals together” Knechtle adds. “So, it’s a family type environment and then our spirituality of L’Arche is very central to who we are. We are rooted in the Christian tradition and the gospel values, but we are formed and shaped by people of various beliefs and practices and other religious traditions as well.”

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will feature flowering plants and hanging baskets of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Cut flowers will also be available on the weekend days.

The sale is taking place at the Shop City Plaza. Just look for the big tent.

Hours are:

May 4: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 5: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 6: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 7: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or when everything has been sold!)

Click here to learn more about L’Arche Syracuse.