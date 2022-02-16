Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to help keep our hearts happy and healthy.

“We can actually use nutrition to treat our bodies and prevent heart disease” says Registered Dietician Kelly Springer.

Her company, Kelly’s Choice Nutritional Company, has three ways they are doing this:

Springer says it’s important to watch portion sizes and how much you eat. She also suggests eating out less, because through homecooked meals, you can ensure you are eating healthier.

Another tip she shares is to hydrate – and drink more water throughout the day.

“There’s some great products out on the market right now” says Springer. “There’s tons of different seltzer brands that you can choose from, and so you can add flavor. So just yesterday I was at the Union campus, down in Schenectady, and they have the big containers that are filled with fruits so it adds a lot of flavor to the water. So you could do some fun things like adding cucumber, adding strawberries, mint and that flavor is going to help you to drink more.”

Another tip Kelly offers is to keep healthy snacks with you for when you get hungry. She also suggests sticking to lean meat cuts and low-fat dairy.

