Though it may not be widely recognized as such, Dr. Ran Anbar says hypnosis can be a life-changing solution for children.

Since children are great at using their imaginations, it’s important to teach them how they can use their imaginations for good. Dr. Anbar says that any child with chronic symptoms like shortness of breath, headaches, and stomachaches can treat themselves through the power of using their own minds. If a person is anxious, they may be able to use calming hypnosis techniques to relax themselves.

Hypnosis can be so simple that you can learn how to do it in just five minutes. Within a few days to a couple weeks, you may already notice a difference. Dr. Anbar details these findings in his latest book, “Changing Children’s Lives with Hypnosis.”

Though there are many misconceptions about hypnosis, Dr. Anbar urges us to consider what it truly is: a way to nourish your mind and your health.

Dr. Anbar will be in Syracuse now until June 12th and will be signing copies of his book on June 12th at 1pm in the Barnes and Noble Dewitt. Stop in to purchase a copy of his new book, or purchase it online at barnesandnoble.com.