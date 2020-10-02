How Invisible Fence Helps Pets And The CNY Community

October 4 is World Animal Day, a day we can celebrate all animals and remember the important things they do for both humans and the world.

“Studies have said that dogs, pets are helpful to the human life in helping us relax and try to take it more a moment at a time” says Kurt Grage, Owner of Invisible Fence Brand of The Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse.

Grage has helped thousand of homeowners and their pets over the years by installing the Invisible Fence product on their properties and teaching them how to use it correctly.

“We primarily keep dogs safely in people’s yards” he adds. “Basically, we send a static electric stimulation. There’s a negative reinforcement but there is no real damage done. It’s just basically to encourage a dog to go back in the yard or to stop and not leave the yard.”

In addition to helping pet owners, Grage and the Invisible Fence Brand gives back to the community. They are big supporters of local dog shelters and rescue programs and take part in a companywide initiative called Project Breathe.

The program, started in 2006, provides pet oxygen masks to local fire departments. Grage says the masks are critically important, because a human oxygen mask is often too big for a small pet, but the masks they donate come in a variety of sizes and can save a pet’s life.

Invisible Fence Brand of The Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse has donated thousands of pet masks to local fire departments, including Lee Center, New York Mills, Plainville, Potter, Westmoreland and Fairville.

If you’d like to learn more about Invisible Fence and how it can help your pet, you can call 315-682-DOGS (3647) or click here to visit their website.