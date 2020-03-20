How Italians Are Coping Amid COVID-19

So many productions have been forced to cancel their shows amid COVID-19. "The Blue Man Group," "Riverdance," and a terrific production of "Amadeus" at Syracuse Stage are just a few of the productions where the show will not go on, at least for now.

Arts organizations across the country have been hit hard by those cancellations, including local theater companies. The Redhouse Arts Center is no different. They were gearing up for a big production of August Wilson's 'Fences,' directed by "The Love Boat's" Ted Lange when they were forced to call off the production.