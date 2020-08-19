How Kelly’s Choice Can Help You Put Your Health First

Since 2012, Kelly’s Choice has brought nutrition education to people in Central New York and beyond. But what many may not realize is that Registered Dietician Kelly Springer and her team, also work with insurance companies to help people get healthy.

Through individual nutrition counseling and workplace wellness, Kelly’s Choice has registered dietitians working with clients to help them live a healthier lifestyle. Empire Insurance holders are also available to receive covered virtual nutrition counseling services at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with Type-II Diabetes can also receive completely reimbursed counseling services.

Each patient and program is different and Kelly’s Choice wants to help each client on an individual basis. To learn more about how Kelly’s Choice can help you, visit KellysChoice.org.