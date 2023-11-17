(WSYR-TV) — The mental health crisis has been in the forefront of the news for the past number of years. Bestselling author and TEDx speaker Corey Poirier, otherwise known as “That Speaker Guy,” is helping folks find their passion and purpose, which can in turn positively affect mental health.

Corey believes schools should actively teach and nurture passion and purpose in students, emphasizing that education is not just about grades but about fostering personal growth and fulfillment. He also stresses that living with purpose has been linked to longevity and increased happiness.

Corey shares the following tips for finding your passion:

Make a list of the things you love to do and make a quick take action plan Ask yourself what you loved to do as a kid and why you stopped doing it Prepare a short mission statement (the guest can demonstrate how) Do an inventory of who you are surrounding yourself with (you are the sum of the 5 people you spend the most time with) Spend more time doing the things that light you up (and more will come to you)

