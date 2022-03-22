Agriculture plays a huge role in New York’s economy – and the dairy industry leads the way.

The American Dairy Association North East says there are more than 3,500 farms and 620,000 cows in the state. They account for more than 50% all agricultural sales in the state, totaling about 2.7 billion dollars annually.

Aurora Ridge Dairy in Cayuga County has 2,300 of those cows.

“Each cow is giving about 11 gallons per day and that’s making us ship out about 24,000 gallons of milk every day” says owner Dan Westfall.

Dan says they use a lot of technology on his farm. Devices help to track his cow’s temperatures, eating patterns and their activity. This allows him to keep a close eye on their health at all times.

The farm also uses high-tech devices to process the milk from their farm. Trucks take it to the Cayuga Milk Ingredients plant in Auburn.

“And there, they’re using technology to separate milk into different components” Dan says. “So, the cream goes somewhere, the protein gets separated out and used for protein powders, things like that.”

Back on the farm, Dan has a team of 30 people helping him each day. That number includes his two young children, Benjamin and Ashley, who work on the farm and are learning the family business from a young age.

