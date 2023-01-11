(WSYR-TV) — In Tuesday’s State-of-the-State address, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her plan to make energy more affordable and to for the state to go emission free. That means a lot of changes for homeowners, builders and business right here in Central New York.

RJ Holbrook of Holbrook Heating and Air Conditioning joined the show Wednesday to break it down and give you the necessary information to make the right decisions.

Topics Discussed:

Eliminating fossil fuels in NYS starting 2025

How to heat, cook, and hot water

Rebates available

What it means to homeowners.

To find out more about Holbrook Heating, you can visit HolbrookHeating.com or call them at 1-866-720-2058.