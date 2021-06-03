How One Couple Is Bringing Awareness to CPR

Each year, about 350,000 people suffer from cardiac arrest at some place other than a hospital. Through June 1-7 it is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. It’s a time to spotlight how lives can be saved if more people knew CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator.

One year ago, Dan Wiles suffered sudden cardiac arrest and his wife, Lisa gave him CPR. Doctors say that action saved his life.

When Dan went into cardiac arrest Lisa thought Dan was choking. Once she realized he wasn’t, she dialed 911 and was guided through the phone to start CPR. Even though her last CPR training happened 18 years prior, Brian Lockwood of Marcellus Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services says Lisa starting CPR right away saved Dan’s life.

Lockwood was one of the many EMTs involved in saving Dan. He tells us it’s all about early recognition. If you notice someone that is unconscious, or their breathing is slowed or not happening at all, call 911.

Using only your hands, Lockwood says to put them on the center of the patient’s chest and push hard and fast. To focus on speed, you can sing songs that are 100-120 beats a minute. Some suggestions include, Staying Alive by the Bee Gees, The Imperial March from Star Wars or even the Baby Shark theme song.

Focusing on chest compressions for as long as you can until additional help arrives is crucial. Dan Wiles tells us that he now feeling great and is fortunate to be alive with help of CPR.

For more resources you can visit, Heart.org/CPR.