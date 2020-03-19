Closings
How One Local Chef Is Connecting People Through Food

Bridge Street
Posted:

Restaurants and businesses have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and while so many are unable to accept diners, one local cafe and eatery is using his own original business model to bring even more people together through food.

Chef Luke Houghton of Pure Market and Eatery is making every effort to connect with people through his food. From catering to home meal delivery programs, Houghton says that Pure Market can help anyone with all of their needs.

On Friday, April 3rd Pure Market and Eatery will host a virtual in-home dining experience. The Social from a distance will happen from 6pm to 9pm and is $35 per person. It includes a four-course meal that you can pick up or have delivered. Houghton invites you to eat together with others while connecting via virtual broadcast with four chefs.

To learn more about how to order visit provisionsbypure.com.

