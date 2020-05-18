How Our Visions Are Greater Than A Pandemic

Everyone has what it takes to create their own destiny but sometimes when life throws you lemons, it can be hard to make lemonade. And during a pandemic, some days, life can feel completely out of control during COVID-19.

With so much uncertainty in the world, what can we do? Utica-based Certified Personal Trainer and Integrative Holistic Life Coach Heather Beebe says that breaking things down can be key to any kind of success regardless of what’s going on around you.

There are some key takeaways that she says can help anyone:

Welcome the uncertain thoughts because it’s okay to feel like things aren’t normal right now.

Take time for yourself to feel those thoughts and that may in fact help you find logical solutions to your own challenges.

Everything you were working toward, has not gone away and it’s important to realize that while it isn’t working right now, this won’t last forever.

Keeping yourself in check with those you love and understanding that this is a challenging time for everyone can also help keep anyone’s perspective in check, she adds.

Heather offers services virtually and has helped people online and in person since 2017. To learn more about how she can help you visit UnstoppableYouCoach.com.