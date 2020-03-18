How Parents Can Help Their Kids At Home Keep Learning

Many blood drives scheduled locally have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, creating a severe blood shortage. The American Red Cross says more than 80% of the blood they collect comes from drives held in large public places which are now closed.

If you'd like to help, individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.