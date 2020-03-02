How Parents Can Take Control of Their Child’s Cell Phone Use

Children are becoming hooked to their cellphones at a young age. While carrying the device may make communication with your kid quick and easy, there are risks and consequences.

Eating dinner together, checking your child’s phone every night, and creating experiences for your child are the three main ways parents can take control of cell-phone use.

Family and child psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says a child is never too old to have their phone checked, and it’s all about boundaries. “They live with us until they’re 18 for a reason. It takes that long to help them understand that even as adults there is boundaries.”

Privacy is a concern for children, especially older teens. Dr. Pellettiere says children should not have the same privacy privileges as adults when it comes to cell phone use. “There is a balance. If your child is a teenager and they want to spend time alone in their room that’s fine, but then you are checking that child’s device every night.”

For parents who struggle with regaining control of their child’s cell phone habits, Dr. Pellettiere says it’s not too late. “If your child has unlimited access to their phone, you need to bring it back. The best time is an hour before bedtime. Get those phones taken away and put them on a charger at night.”

For more information on Dr. Pellettiere and how she can help you build parenting skills, visit Facebook.com/TanyaPellettierePHD.