How Seneca Savings Is Helping The Community in COVID-19

Thinking and acting local is important now more than ever and Seneca Savings has been helping the local community long before COVID-19.

Laurie Ucher is the Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and she says that the Central New York community is and always has been their top priority for nearly 90 years.

With a community bank approach, Seneca Savings has formed a strong partnership with small businesses during COVID-19 to help them secure stimulus loans through the Paycheck Protection Program as well as other financial support.

Now more than ever it is vital and they are working with local decision makers and leadership to offer response, convenience and support.

Seneca Savings has four full-service offices located in Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse and Bridgeport. You can also visit them online at SenecaSavings.com or call them at (315) 638-0233.