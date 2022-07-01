(WSYR-TV) — The American Heart Association is hoping to wake Americans up to a new focus on sleep.

Back in 2010, the Heart Association introduced “The Simple Seven,” a seven-step checklist for cardiovascular health. Since then, the list has been re-evaluated with a new title, “Life’s Essential 8,” and emphasis on an eighth step: sleep duration.

Sufficient sleep duration is an essential component of ideal heart and brain health. Sleep impacts overall health, and those with healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure, and risk for diabetes effectively.

The American Heart Association is recommending an increased sleep duration of 7-9 hours in adults.

Sleep duration is not the only addition to the Association’s guidance. Cigarette smoking has now been updated to include nicotine exposure from vaping and second-hand smoke.

The new checklist also adjusts cholesterol and blood sugar measures.

According to Heart Association Board member and cardiologist Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, the risk of bad sleep habits develops early in life, particularly in teenagers and younger generations impacted by abundant screen time. Developing strong sleep habits earlier in life can help prevent the development of heart disease later in life.

To see the complete updated checklist and find your heart score, visit heart.org.