How Syracuse University Students Feel about the COVID-19 Vaccine

Students from Syracuse University conducted a big research project earlier this year, to find out how fellow students felt about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine research campaign, “Get Shot Done” is aimed to educate the student body with insights from focus groups, and surveys about the vaccine. Co-account Manager, Chelsea Stern says 95% of the Syracuse students that they surveyed are willing to get the vaccine.

Through their research they were able to gather 472 student survey responses and 10 focus group participants to gain an understanding of how students on campus felt. Co- account manager Ava Travella tells us 80% of respondents, said that they were nervous about the side effects, 60% said that they didn’t really know what was in the vaccine and another 60% said that they didn’t believe they were at serious risk for illness from COVID and then just 7.6% said that they were nervous.”

By June 1st Syracuse University will be requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff who access campus. Stern says she thinks it will a great step in the right direction and getting us back to normal.

