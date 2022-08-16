(WSYR-TV) — According to a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small businesses that use technology grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses.

According to the report, 86% of small businesses said that technology helped them survive the COVID-19 pandemic. With inflation rampant around the country right now, many small businesses have felt that advanced technology helped them to limit cost increases and handle supply chain difficulties.

Social media is also helping businesses compete and reach customers that they otherwise might not be able to reach. In fact, it’s even helping to create new jobs.

Technology can also help boost businesses owned by minorities, according to the new report.

To learn more about technology platforms and their impact on small businesses, visit AmericanInnovators.com.