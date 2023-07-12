(WSYR-TV) — Before Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, before Beatlemania, there was Jenny Lind, “The Swedish Nightingale.” Today, we’re taking a look back when “Lindmania” took Syracuse by storm in July of 1851. Familiar face Bob Searing takes us back in time to share the story.

Just about exactly 172 years ago, Jenny Lind was on a wildly successful tour of America and she brought her show to Syracuse. It was an event of such magnitude in the popular consciousness that it spurred merchandising, burlesque operas and memorials for a century after the fact. One of the major plot points in the movie The Greatest Showman is Barnum’s hugely successful plan to bring the “Swedish Nightingale” Jenny Lind to tour the United States. The enormously gifted prima donna wowed European audiences for over a decade before stunning them all by announcing her retirement in 1849, at the age of 29.

In January 1850, Barnum convinced Lind to unretire and make the trip across the Atlantic. For her troubles, Barnum promised to pay her asking price of $187,000 ($6.2 million in 2020) for 150 scheduled dates. As a result, Barnum embarked on one of the greatest public relations campaigns the country had ever seen.

On July 15, the Standard ran the long-anticipated announcement that Lind would perform in Syracuse the following night at The First Baptist Church located on the city’s near west side. The church was chosen by Lind’s agent only days prior for its acoustics and seating capacity, 1,100.

According to the accounts, the scene was straight out of a modern-day Black Friday human stampede, as “those who attempted to get to the table were almost pressed to death.”

People fainted in the July heat outside and inside the building. Those lucky enough to have secured tickets emerged from the crown with their clothing fully soaked.

After the concert, Lind retired to accommodations at the Syracuse House before leaving in the morning for her concerts in Auburn and Rochester, on her way to Niagara Falls. Lindmania, however, remained.

