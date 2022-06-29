Since 1976, The Upstate Foundation has been making a lasting impact on the Central New York community.

The Upstate Foundation is a public charity that receives charitable gifts supporting research, patient care, and the health and well-being of the community.

Legacy gifts make a huge impact in areas such as patient care, for example, or establishing fellowships and professorships.

Carolyn Hendrickson, Director of Planned Giving, explains the importance of giving to the foundation, saying, “whatever range of a gift and whatever area someone chooses to give to, the impact is profound.”

There are multiple ways to become a legacy donor. You can make a change to their will or trust, add The Upstate Foundation as a beneficiary, or even choose to leave real estate to The Upstate Foundation as a gift. The organization works with donors to create the easiest donation experience possible, helping the donor match their passion with the impact they’d like to have in the community.

“It’s something that is actually larger than life,” says Legacy Donor Daniel Grannis, “because it goes on after a person’s life.”

To find out more about the work of The Upstate Foundation and how you can help, visit their website at upstatefoundation.org.