How The YMCA Is Adapting to the COVID-19 Crisis

The work happening at the Men’s Residence at the Downtown Syracuse YMCA can be challenging, even under normal circumstances. With limited space and not enough resources, trying to help the nearly 85 men who call the downtown location home, during a pandemic, can be even harder.

Residence Director Harlan Dunn says that the staff and those who live within the residence do a great job helping each other but they need the community’s support.

If you would like to help out, please contact Angela Alvaraz, the YMCA’s residence service coordinator at aalvarez@ymcacny.org or call (315) 474-6851, extension 313.